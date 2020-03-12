Comments (4)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) – Ohio is shutting down all K-12 schools for the next three weeks in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that on Monday, all K-12 schools — including public, private and charter — will close until April 3.
He also announced a new case of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total in Ohio to five. Gov. Mike DeWine says the newest case is a man in Trumbull County in northwest Ohio. He is hospitalized, the governor says.
The governor says he also plans on issuing an order banning mass gatherings with more than 100 people in a single room or space.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.