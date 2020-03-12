



GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – All the bishops in Pennsylvania have decided to dispense the obligation to attend Mass.

The Pittsburgh Diocese released a statement, saying in part:

“Following a joint conference call with all the bishops of Pennsylvania, effective immediately and until further notice, I wish to share with you that in union with all my brother bishops I am dispensing the faithful of the Diocese of Pittsburgh from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.

Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, all regularly scheduled Masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend.

Regarding other sacramental events, such as confirmation, further announcements will be forthcoming in the near future.

With this announcement, it is most important that we increase our personal prayer and fasting as we look to God as our strength in this critical time.”

The Greensburg Diocese also released a statement, saying in full:

“Effective immediately, and until further notice, Bishop Malesic in union with the Bishops of Pennsylvania, has dispensed the faithful of the Diocese of Greensburg from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.

Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, all regularly scheduled Masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend.”

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 22 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania — all in the eastern part of the state.