



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says he is strongly discouraging mass gatherings and is asking Pennsylvanians to stay away from public “recreational activities” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“So we beginning tomorrow, Friday 13, we’re going to begin significant and decisive social distancing. This is statewide,” Gov. Wolf said at a press conference Thursday.

He asks people to maintain a six-foot distance between each other.

The first two cases of COVID-19 in the state were announced Friday, and as of Thursday afternoon, there were 22 cases — all in the eastern part of the state.

The governor is encouraging events with more than 250 attendees to be canceled or postponed.

He says he is also strongly discouraging people from going to “recreational activities” in public places like gyms, movie theaters and stores.

Thirdly, he asks religious leaders to use their discretion to prevent the spread.

“Please follow the directions I’ve given to stay out of public places,” says Gov. Wolf. “Nobody wants to be the person that shares this virus with their office or with a member of their family.”

“Stay home from work, stay away from family gatherings and stay out of public areas. Especially if you’re not well.”

Meanwhile, in Montgomery County in the eastern part of the state, Gov. Tom Wolf announced mass closings.

“No mass gatherings should be held, including conferences and rallies. By closing these facilities, we can control the spread of this disease, that’s the hope. And we can redirect our public safety and health officials to where they are needed the most,” Wolf said.

