BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pittsburgh Colfax School Closed
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Lisa Washington
Filed Under:Colfax Elementary School, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Lisa Washington, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Schools


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Colfax K-8 School will be closed on Thursday after a student may have been exposed to the coronavirus, the district said.

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools, the student may have been exposed to the virus from a relative outside of school.

They are closing the school out of an abundance of caution so the operations team can clean the school.

RELATED STORIES:

There are currently no cases of coronavirus in Allegheny County.

An update from Pittsburgh Public Schools will be provided this afternoon.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Lisa Washington

Comments