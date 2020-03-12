Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Colfax K-8 School will be closed on Thursday after a student may have been exposed to the coronavirus, the district said.
According to Pittsburgh Public Schools, the student may have been exposed to the virus from a relative outside of school.
They are closing the school out of an abundance of caution so the operations team can clean the school.
There are currently no cases of coronavirus in Allegheny County.
An update from Pittsburgh Public Schools will be provided this afternoon.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
