



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officer who was facing charges in connection to a hit and run pleaded no contest.

According to police, Officer Brian Martin was driving under the influence along Allegheny Avenue near Ridge Avenue and struck a man riding a bicycle before fleeing the scene on June 19, 2019.

Martin allegedly struck the cyclist from behind, sending him onto the pavement where he hit his head.

The cyclist was wearing a helmet, but he suffered a cut to his leg and was not transported to the hospital. The criminal complaint said the helmet had “severe damage.” It was later found out that the victim had a concussion.

Martin was sentenced to 2-4 days in jail.