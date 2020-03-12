Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Riverhounds’ season is suspended for the next 30 days.
The United Soccer League announced the Riverhounds SC and the USL championship season would be suspended for a minimum of 30 days.
According to a press release, the club is monitoring government decisions surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic.
This follows the decision of several tournaments, including the Big Ten, SEC and AAC, to cancel due to coronavirus concerns.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.