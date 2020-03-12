PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates Spring Training could be ending early because of the Coronavirus.
The MLB is considering suspending Grapefruit League play Thursday.
“Hearing from folks in Grapefruit League that spring training is expected to be suspended here.”
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 12, 2020
“After a conference call among owners this afternoon, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training. The league likely will delay the beginning of the regular season as well. At this point, it’s a formality that ownership-level sources expect to happen.”
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020
