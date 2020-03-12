



OHIO (KDKA) — More than 100,000 people in Ohio are possibly carrying the coronavirus, says the director of the Ohio Department of Health.

In a press conference on Thursday, Dr. Amy Action said one percent of Ohioans have the virus.

.@DrAmyActon: I know it is hard to understand #COVID19 since we can’t see it, but we know that 1% of our population is carrying this virus today — that’s over 100,000 people. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 12, 2020

Ohio is shutting down all K-12 schools for the next three weeks in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that on Monday, all K-12 schools — including public, private and charter — will close until April 3.

There are five cases of the virus in the state.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: