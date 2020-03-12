BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, NHL And MLB Suspend Seasons
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Ohio, Ohio News


OHIO (KDKA) — More than 100,000 people in Ohio are possibly carrying the coronavirus, says the director of the Ohio Department of Health.

In a press conference on Thursday, Dr. Amy Action said one percent of Ohioans have the virus.

Ohio is shutting down all K-12 schools for the next three weeks in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that on Monday, all K-12 schools — including public, private and charter — will close until April 3.

There are five cases of the virus in the state.



