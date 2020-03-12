BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pittsburgh Colfax School Closed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Killers are coming to Pittsburgh for the first time in seven years.

Live Nation Pittsburgh announced the rock band The Killers are coming to the Petersen Events Center on Oct. 8 along with Johnny Marr.

Live Nation says band’s new album, “Imploding the Mirage,” drops May 29.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m.

