Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Killers are coming to Pittsburgh for the first time in seven years.
Live Nation Pittsburgh announced the rock band The Killers are coming to the Petersen Events Center on Oct. 8 along with Johnny Marr.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @thekillers return to Pittsburgh for the first time in 7 years! They'll be at the Petersen Events Center on October 8th with special guest @Johnny_Marr. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20th at 10 am here: https://t.co/Vs2p11aeaL pic.twitter.com/Jn7etEQgDG
— Live Nation Pittsburgh (@livenationpgh) March 12, 2020
Live Nation says band’s new album, “Imploding the Mirage,” drops May 29.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.