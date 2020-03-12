



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Tree of Life and Rodef Shalom are suspending activities and services to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Tree of Life says Rodef Shalom has decided to suspend services, meetings, pre-school and building functions, and so the Tree of Life will follow.

Starting on Friday, activities will be suspended and religious services will be modified.

In a Facebook post, the Tree of Life says Friday night services will be streamed and Saturday morning services are canceled. Sisterhood Shabbat will be rescheduled. Weekday daily minyan is currently continuing.

“We regret the inconvenience and disappointment we will all surely experience in the coming days,” the post says. “We look forward to the new opportunities– like an online adult education class via video conferencing technology — to keep us all connected.

As of Thursday evening, there were 22 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania — all of them in the eastern part of the state.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: