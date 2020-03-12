PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two children, ages two and three-years-old, were seen on a Facebook video walking around shoeless and with little clothing around an East Hills neighborhood, according to police.

On Tuesday, police were sent on a welfare check of the children at a home on East Hills Drive just before 3:30 p.m.

The video showed the two children approaching an unidentified female, who then drove them to a security office. Upon arriving at the office, their mother slapped the three-year-old on the side of the head and took them away.

Police made several attempts to make contact at the home throughout the evening with no answer.

On Wednesday, police finally found the mother Tevanna Keith and took her into custody.

The children were found safe with no injuries and in good health.

She is facing two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.