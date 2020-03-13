AUGUSTA, Ga. (KDKA) – Fred Ridley, the Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club announced today that the 2020 Masters Tournament has been postponed.

“On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals had not changed,” he said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances.”

Ridley said they will continue to work with health officials around the world and other state and local authorities.

They hope to have the tournament played at a later date.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision,” Ridley added. “We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”

The 2020 Masters was scheduled to begin the week of Monday, April 6 through Sunday, April 12.