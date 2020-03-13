Comments
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – A man was transported to the hospital after police were called to a welfare check at a house in the 7000 block of Forest Way early Thursday morning.
The man told police that he had taken drugs and was scared of his surroundings. When he was taken to the hospital, he called 911 again and told police they needed to return to the residence.
That’s when they found a woman dead inside the home.
Police arrested 34-year-old James Wilson in connection to the case and he’s being charged with criminal homicide.
He is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail.
