



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is the latest organization to decide to postpone and cancel some events due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The PSO says they are postponing the BNY Mellon Grand Classics concerts to be held today, Sunday, as well as March 27 and 29. The PNC Pops “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony” concerts on March 20-22 are also postponed.

BREAKING: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra cancels or postpones concerts through end of March. — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) March 13, 2020

Symphony officials are canceling the EQT Side-by-Side concert on March 18, and a reception event for new subscribers and donors that was to be held on the evening of March 24.

President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Melia Tourangeau said in a press release:

“We are committed to the health and well-being of our staff, musicians, volunteers and patrons. In the best interests of all and using guidance from government and public health authorities, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is postponing or cancelling concerts and events through March 29. We are exploring all possibilities for future dates for the postponed concerts.”

These options are available for ticket holders:

For Subscriber, the PSO is offering the following options:

• Hold on to tour ticket, as we explore future dates for postponed concerts.

• Exchange your tickets to an upcoming performance. We are happy to exchange your tickets for one of the many upcoming 2019–2020 season performances of comparable value, based on availability.

• Bank your tickets. Unsure what you’d like to exchange into? Contact your PSR and bank your tickets to use toward another performance this season.

• Donate your ticket for a tax credit.

For individual concert ticket-holder, the PSO is offering the following options:

• Hold on to your ticket, as we explore future dates for postponed concerts.

• Exchange your tickets to an upcoming performance. We are happy to exchange your tickets for one of the many upcoming 2019–2020 season performances of comparable value, based on availability. Contact the Heinz Hall box office at 412-392-4900.

• Donate your ticket for a tax credit.

• Contact the Heinz Hall box office to discuss other options, such as a voucher, gift certificate or refund.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: