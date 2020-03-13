KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The coronavirus outbreak is having an impact on local fish frys.
The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh took precautionary steps on Thursday amid growing concerns.
Those steps included limiting large gatherings, suspending all non-essential school and extracurricular activities and making Lenten fish frys “take-out only.”
Volunteers for Archangel Gabriel Parish at St. Malachy Catholic School in Kennedy Township say they get about 800 customers per week.
They breaded about a thousand pounds of fish on Thursday, and the fry is a big generator for fundraising money.
But since the diocese made the switch to take-out only, organizers say business has been down.
“Corona craziness,” said Tim Davis, the fish fry chairman. “We had to go to takeout only. Normally, you see a lot of people in this room.”
Davis says he will be happy to break even.
“It’s an inconvenience to people coming in who enjoying sitting here and eating their lunch,” Davis said. “I’ve had several people come in and ask if they can eat here and I said, ‘Nope, I’m sorry.'”
Davis says the fish fry has increased its cleaning procedures and volunteers change their gloves consistently.
You must log in to post a comment.