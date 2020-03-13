



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered schools to close for two weeks starting Monday in an effort to contain coronavirus.

The governor announced that all K-12 schools in the state will be closed for 10 business days, starting Monday, March 16.

A full statement released by Wolf says:

We understand that these are trying times and recognize the impact of the coronavirus on our students and communities.

First and foremost, my top priority as governor – and that of our education leaders – must be to ensure the health and safety of our students and school communities.

As such, I am ordering that all schools in the commonwealth close for the next two weeks.

Be aware that no school district will be penalized if it fails to meet the 180 day or school hours requirements.

The Department of Education will work with intermediate units and other stakeholders to support school districts with any continuity of learning plans they may be pursuing.

Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Education announced today that it received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low income students in a non-congregate setting, such as a drive-through or grab and go, during this closure. We will also work with schools to assist them with those plans.

We appreciate your collaboration as we work together to deal with this difficult issue.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 33 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, all in the eastern part of the state.

