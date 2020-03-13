MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating a report of shots fired overnight in McKees Rocks.

At least one person was taken into custody after police responded to a shots fired call around 11:00 p.m. at the intersection of McKees Street and Bell Avenue.

Police could be seen running toward the housing complex and bullet holes were seen in a silver sedan that police were inspecting.

A gun was recovered by police at the scene and the scene had several evidence markers on the ground.

The man taken into custody and police apparently swabbed his hands and he was placed into the back of a police cruiser.

Stowe Township and McKees Rocks Police were on the scene and Allegheny County Police arrived later to begin an investigation.

