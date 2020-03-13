



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a slew of season and tournament cancellations due to the Coronavirus, one group of student athletes may be getting another chance.

Reports say Spring sports athletes will be getting an additional season of competition.

“Got confirmation from NCAA: Additional season of competition will be granted to student-athletes who have participated in spring sports. Details not finalized yet. Winter sports still being discussed.”

Spirng Sports include Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse, among others.

“Per source, NCAA sent a note to membership today saying it believes “it will be appropriate to grant relief for the use of a season for competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports.” NCAA will start working on issues tied to this & winter athletes.”

Winter Sports include Basketball, Wrestling and Swimming.

“The NCAA’s Council Coordination Committee has agreed to grant relief for the use of a season of competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports. Committee will also discuss issues for winter sport student-athletes.”NC

