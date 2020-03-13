PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There will be no Spring Sports for the NEC this Spring because of the Coronavirus.

The Northeast Conference, which serves as the home for Robert Morris Athletics, decided to cancel the Spring Athletics season Friday morning.

“🗣️ #NECPresidents Make Decision to Officially Cancel Spring Semester competition and athletics activity in response to #Covid_19”

🗣️ #NECPresidents Make Decision to Officially Cancel Spring Semester competition and athletics activity in response to #Covid_19 Read More 👉https://t.co/K75oEeH55W pic.twitter.com/8wnGplPK47 — Northeast Conference (@NECsports) March 13, 2020

“With the evolving nature of the COVID-19 public health threat and in light of yesterday’s announcement by the NCAA to cancel the remaining NCAA championships, the Northeast Conference Presidents convened by conference call this morning and voted to cancel all competition (conference and non-conference) as well as organized and formal practices for all teams on NEC campuses for the remainder of the spring semester. In addition, the NEC has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus in-person recruiting activities until further notice.”