



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania now has a total of 33 cases of Coronavirus, including one child, the state Health Department says.

All cases remain on the other side of the state in eastern Pennsylvania.

As of this afternoon, we have 33 Pennsylvanians who have tested positive for #COVID19. In addition to the cases announced this morning, there are 2 adults from Delaware county, 2 adults from Philadelphia and 1 pediatric patient from Monroe county.https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 13, 2020

According to the Health Department, there are six confirmed cases and 27 presumptive positive cases.

Montgomery County is seeing the most cases, now with 17. There are now five cases in Delaware, three each in Monroe and Philadelphia, two in Bucks, and one each in Northampton, Pike and Wayne counties.

The pediatric patient is being treated in Monroe County. The other additional cases announced Friday include two adults from Delaware County and two adults from Philadelphia.

The Health Department says more than 300 Pennsylvanians have been identified for testing. Of those, approximately 140 have come back negative and about 130 tests are still pending.

