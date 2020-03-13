



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Libraries and museums are announcing closures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

These closures follows Gov. Wolf’s decision on Friday to close all K-12 schools in the state for the next two weeks.

JUST IN: The Office of Commonwealth Libraries in PA has just instructed "libraries to close for routine, public library services beginning on Saturday, March 14 and remain closed through Sunday, March 29." @KDKA — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) March 13, 2020

The Office of Commonwealth Libraries asks all libraries in the state to close for “routine, public library services” beginning March 14 and lasting through March 29. All public libraries across the state will be closed for 10 business days.

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh says it is temporarily closing from on March 14 and will remain closed through March 31.

All four Carnegie museums in Pittsburgh are also closing. Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History, Carnegie Science Center and The Andy Warhol Museum will be closed to the public from March 14 for 14 days.

The Carnegie Science Center

With the health and safety of our visitors in mind, Carnegie Museum of Natural History will close for two weeks beginning Saturday, March 14. Stay safe, and we'll see you soon! pic.twitter.com/LpB059hWsm — Carnegie Museum of Natural History (@CarnegieMNH) March 13, 2020

On Friday, the first case of presumptive positive coronavirus was confirmed in western Pennsylvania. As of 5 p.m., there were 41 cases in the state, one in Washington County and the rest in the eastern part of the state.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

