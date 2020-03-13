



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Picklesburgh is top in the nation for the second year in a row.

The city’s popular summer food festival has taken first place in the USA Today Readers’ Poll for Best Specialty Food Festival in the nation for the second year in a row.

The poll is voted on by the public.

President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership Jeremy Waldrup said in a news release:

“We are ecstatic that Pittsburghers continue to champion the Picklesburgh event. The support for it has been unprecedented, and this second win shows how passionate the city is about this event staying on top. The popularity of Picklesburgh continues to grow alongside the unique culinary concoctions created, pickle juice chugged competitively, and most of all, a fiercely loyal following that’s developed for this uniquely Pittsburgh experience.”

This year, Picklesburgh beat out other food festivals in Chicago, Houston, Miami and more.

USA Today describes the festival as a place where attendees can expect “an assortment of foods and cocktails that features pickled ingredients, as well as live demos and pickle merchandise.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says Picklesburgh will be returning in July, but specific dates have yet to be announced.

For more information on Picklesburgh, visit their website here.