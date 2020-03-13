BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, All Pennsylvania Schools Closed For Two Weeks
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Pittsburgh News, The Cultural Trust


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Cultural Trust is canceling or postponing all events and shows through April 6 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says it is canceling all performances, exhibitions, films and events.

The full list of what will be canceled or rescheduled can be found here.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 28 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, all in the eastern part of the state.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments