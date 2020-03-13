Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Cultural Trust is canceling or postponing all events and shows through April 6 amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says it is canceling all performances, exhibitions, films and events.
The full list of what will be canceled or rescheduled can be found here.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 28 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, all in the eastern part of the state.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.