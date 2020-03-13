PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have implemented a system for fans to get their money back from suspended Spring Training contests.

The Pirates announced a refund procedure Friday afternoon for the last six Spring Training contests that were supposed to take place at LECOM Park. Here are the three scenarios:

• Season Tickets Holders will have the option of a refund or receive a credit on their account towards the 2021 Spring Training season. The Pirates have begun the process of directly contacting each impacted Season Ticket Holder to review their account, refund options and answer any questions. Season Ticket Holders with any immediate questions should contact their account representative.

• Group tickets will be refunded to the account holder of record. Refunds will be issued using the same method of payment by which the tickets were purchased. There is no need to return group tickets to the Pittsburgh Pirates for a refund. The Pirates have begun the process of directly contacting each group leader to review their account and answer any questions.

• Fans who have purchased single-game tickets using a credit card via pirates.com, by phone, or in person at LECOM Park do not need to return their tickets. A refund will be issued to the account holder of record. Those fans who purchased tickets using cash at the LECOM Park ticket office will need to process their refund by mailing the original tickets, along with name, address and daytime telephone. Refund requests must be received at the following address by May 1, 2020. LECOM Park Ticket Office Attn: Spring Training 1611 9th Street West Bradenton, Fla 34205

Any tickets that were purchased on secondary markets will not be refunded by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Club officials remain in active conversations with Major League Baseball on a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule.