



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It won’t be standing room only at Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle in the Strip District this year during Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and celebration.

“A lot less people are going to be here and a lot less people in the tent as well,” said David Regan, owner of Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle.

The pub and other bars in the city will have to follow strict new changes from the city due to concerns over coronavirus.

“Our code inside is 160. We’re going to have less than that so there’s no discrepancies or issues. We’ll have clickers that will count people coming in here, and once we reach the limit, they’ll be stopped,” said Regan.

Regan believes there will be a consistent line of people outside his restaurant waiting to get in.

He admits it won’t be easy.

“We’re still going to have our music and our lineup like it usually is. It’s just going to be more difficult to get in and it may take a while,” Regan said.

The change will certainly take a financial hit. Not just for him, but dozens of other bars.

Regan says the St. Patrick’s Day parade is his biggest day of the year.

But if you’re worried about the coronavirus, stay home.

“I advise you not to come. If you want to come and have fun, we’re going to have fun and we’re going to take all of the precautions that we can.”

