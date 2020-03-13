



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – No PWSA customers will have their water shut off between now and the end of May.

The Water and Sewer Authority announced Friday it is extending its winter moratorium on shutoffs.

The PWSA is also waiving the income criteria during the coronavirus pandemic, so there will be no shutoffs until the end of May.

But the PWSA reminds you to continue paying your bills so you don’t build up a balance.

If you have had your water shut off, the PWSA is encouraging customers to contact them at 412-255-2423 to see if you can get it restored.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 28 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, all in the eastern part of the state.

