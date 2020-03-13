BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Police seized $9,900 of heroin/fentanyl, a stolen handgun and $3,175 in cash during a drug bust in Braddock.
On Friday, Allegheny County Police Narcotics detectives executed a search warrant on a residence on Corey Avenue in Braddock.
James Wise and Brandon Balthrop were arrested after officials found 1,650 individual stamp bags of heroin/fentanyl, valued at $9,900, a stolen .380 caliber handgun, marijuana and $3,175 in cash.
Police say two children, ages 4 and 7, were at the residence at the time.
Wise was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver heroin/fentanyl, receiving stolen property, person not to possess a firearm, and endangering the welfare of children.
Balthrop was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver heroin/fentanyl, receiving stolen property, and endangering the welfare of children.
Friday was the second time in the last three months a warrant was served at the residence, police say.
