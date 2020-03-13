PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Everyone is guilty of touching surfaces and not even realizing it.

In this case, it can get concerning when you touch your face afterward. Port Authority realizes this and they’re planning to disinfect their “high-touch” surfaces.

This includes poles, pull cords, hand straps, tops of seats, ConnectCard machines, and escalator handrails.

The decision was made due to the growing concern and increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

Port Authority officials will be disinfecting the “high-touch” surfaces on buses and light rail vehicles every 72 hours and the major transit stations will be disinfected daily.

Those waiting for the light rail or buses should expect to see more hand sanitizers at stations.

As of Friday morning, there are no plans to change any Port Authority schedules or services.

Along with Port Authority, the Mid Mon Valley Transit Authority along with MV Transit will be stepping up their cleaning efforts, saying they’ll be disinfecting more often.