PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Scheduled service changes for the Port Authority go into effect on Sunday.
The most visible change: The Blue Line Library will become the Silver Line Library.
The Port Authority says the new name will help riders avoid confusion with the Blue Line South Hills Village.
More than 20 other bus routes are also making changes to their schedules.
You can see the full list of updates – as well as what the Port Authority is doing to respond to the coronavirus outbreak – here.
