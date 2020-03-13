PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Reba McEntire was scheduled to play PPG Paints Arena later this month but on her Instagram page, she announced she would be delaying her arena tour.

“For the safety of everyone, we have decided to postpone our new arena tour until July,” the post said. “All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Most importantly, stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones. We’ll get through this together.”

Originally scheduled to play PPG Paints Arena on March 26, she will now be playing on July 16.

Those that purchased tickets for March 26 will be able to use their tickets on July 16.