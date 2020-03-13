Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Rivers Casino is closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The casino will close for 14 days beginning at midnight on Sunday.
They will continue normal payroll for employees.
“In the best interests of our Team Members, guests and the Greater Pittsburgh community, we are temporarily closing Rivers Casino Pittsburgh effective Sunday, March 15, at midnight for fourteen days,” the casino said in a release. “Although there have been no known cases of COVID-19 at the property, we are suspending operations out of an abundance of caution and to promote the social distancing recommended by health officials.”
