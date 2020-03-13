Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Even if the coronavirus outbreak causes Pennsylvania K-12 schools to close, they will still provide meals to low-income children.
If schools in Pennsylvania close due to #COVID19, meals can continue to be served ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nZk69WGOgZ
— PA Department of Education (@PADeptofEd) March 12, 2020
The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced in a tweet on Thursday that they received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to serve offsite meals to children.
The meals will be free and a way for low-income students to get meals if schools are temporarily shut down.
