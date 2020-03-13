BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, School Closures And Delays
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Even if the coronavirus outbreak causes Pennsylvania K-12 schools to close, they will still provide meals to low-income children.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced in a tweet on Thursday that they received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to serve offsite meals to children.

The meals will be free and a way for low-income students to get meals if schools are temporarily shut down.

