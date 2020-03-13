Comments
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced all schools in the state will close indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak, although there are yet no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.
On Friday, the governor of West Virginia ordered schools to close indefinitely, according to CBS affiliate WVNS.
As of Friday at noon, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Virginia.
According to the West Virginia department of health’s website, there are 11 negative cases and one currently under investigation.
