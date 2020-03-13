



WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was charged after a four-month-old baby boy was shot in Indiana County.

According to police, the shooting happened Feb 1. on College Lodge Road in White Township.

When police arrived at the residence, they found a four-month-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body at the apartment.

Investigators say 21-year-old James Williamson, Sr. was inside the apartment when he was removing a lawfully-owned firearm from his hip. That’s when a round was allegedly fired, going through a couch cushion, striking a child safety seat and then hitting the baby — who was in the safety seat — in the chest.

The child is still being treated at Children’s Hospital, police say, and is expected to survive.

Investigators say they believe it was an accident, but go on to say the incident “constituted a reckless discharge of the firearm.”

Williamson was charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and endangering the welfare of children.