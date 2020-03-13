



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More Americans are being told by their employers to work from home.

Not every job is easily transferred to a home environment, but many jobs require workers to report to specific locations.

The good news is that many more jobs than ever can be done from home.

Companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, and others in the technology sector can work from home.

And so are many professionals like accountants, lawyers, and health professionals in something called telemedicine.

With schools closing, teachers are also going to gear up to reach students from home.

But there are challenges.

This afternoon, KDKA’S Jon Delano spoke with a woman ordered to work from home next week, and a man who is working from home with two young children in daycare.

“If they were sick and I was working from home and watching them, that would make working from home a lot more difficult and wouldn’t be nearly as productive,” Adam Powers said.

“I think the challenge is that you’re going to sit there and say, ‘Oh, my God. I need this’ and it’s in the office, and I know where it is,” Gail Schrott said.