



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Allegheny County, County Manager William McKain announced operational changes in the county, including the activation of the Emergency Operations Center in Moon Township.

This means dedicated staffing will assist communities with resource requests.

Along with the activation of the Emergency Operations Center, the Allegheny County Fire Academy is suspending all training through April 19. Mission-critical training will continue and other operations will continue with full-time staff.

The Allegheny County Police Academy is stopping cadet classes on March 17 and will expect to resume on April 1. Mandatory in-service training classes are also canceled at the academy and satellite locations. They are also canceling firearm training through March 27.

A two-week restriction is in place at the Allegheny County Jail for inmate visitation. Legal visits and end-of-life visits will be allowed when necessary.

All the operational changes and information on the COVID-19 can be found on the Allegheny County website.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: