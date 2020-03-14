BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, All Pennsylvania Schools Closed For Two Weeks
GREENBURG (KDKA) – City of Greensburg Police Department are asking for help in locating a missing 37-year-old woman, Aziyza King and her 1-year-old son, Zayn.

According to police, they were last seen on March 6 when she told a neighbor they were going to Dollar General.

Photo Credit: City of Greensburg Police/Facebook

Surveillance footage of the store shows they never entered.

King has family in Harrisburg but she has not been in contact with them recently.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is being asked to call City of Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800.

