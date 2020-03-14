



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Community College of Allegheny County has announced that as a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak, they are closed through March 21.

Starting on Monday, CCAC will be on spring break and all campuses will be closed.

They are telling all staff that they are not required to report to work unless they are told to by immediate superiors.

Classes will resume on March 25 online and other forms of remote instruction.

Non-credit classes will be canceled through April 19.

Along with classes, all college-sponsored student travel is canceled through April 19 along with athletic events.

