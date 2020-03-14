BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, All Pennsylvania Schools Closed For Two Weeks
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Fort Pitt Museum, Heinz History Center, Local News, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Heinz History Center announced Saturday morning it would be closed starting today through March 29.

The center said that it was following the guidance of local and national governmental officials. The closure also impacts the Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park, which is connected to the history center.

On Friday, the center announced that it would cancel or postpone all public programs through April 6.

