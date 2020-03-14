PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Heinz History Center announced Saturday morning it would be closed starting today through March 29.
The center said that it was following the guidance of local and national governmental officials. The closure also impacts the Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park, which is connected to the history center.
On Friday, the center announced that it would cancel or postpone all public programs through April 6.
