



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 41 presumed positive cases of COVID-19 and six confirmed cases, taking the total to 47 in Pennsylvania.

Two of the cases are in Allegheny County, in the city of Pittsburgh.

Both of the patients are older, one in their 60s and the other in their 70s. They live in the same home in Pittsburgh. The two had both traveled. On Friday, they were admitted to the emergency department of the AHN West Penn Hospital and were discharged to be quarantined. They had initially been tested for the virus through their independent primary care physician.

Healthcare providers knew about the patients’ arrival beforehand and prepared appropriately.

All patients are either in social isolation at their homes or at a hospital receiving treatment.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Levine said.

“Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

The state has been conducting tests in a state laboratory.

As of Saturday, 402 have been identified for testing, and 205 of them have tested negative for the virus. Results from 150 tests are still pending. UPMC announced on Saturday that a testing facility is being opened in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood.

Levine said that it is absolutely critical for non-essential businesses to close and for people to practice social distancing.

Governor Wolf said that he is not making voluntary closures of non-essential businesses mandatory. He said it is up to Pennsylvanians to “do the right thing.”

There are no additional recommendations for pregnant women. Levine also said that there is a plan in the works to deal with potential issues in senior care facilities in affected counties.

