



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state health department is handling four more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, according to a press release sent out on Saturday.

Two patients are from Montgomery County, one patient is from Philadelphia County and one patient is from Chester County. All are either in social isolation at their homes or at a hospital receiving treatment. This means the statewide total for Pennsylvania is now 45. Out of the 45 cases, 39 are presumptive positive and six cases have been confirmed by the CDC. The confirmed cases by the CDC include one in Delaware County, one in Wayne County and four in Montgomery County.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Levine said.

“Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

The state has been conducting tests in a state laboratory.

As of noon on Saturday, 340 have been identified for testing, and more than 145 of them have tested negative for the virus. More than 100 tests are still pending. UPMC announced on Saturday that a testing facility is being opened in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: