PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local supermarket chain Giant Eagle announced a plan to adjust hours on Saturday in response to shoppers’ needs during the coronavirus outbreak.

All Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. GetGo stores attached to a Giant Eagle location will copy these hours.

However, standalone GetGo locations will follow their normal business hours at this time.

Giant Eagle Curbside Pickup and Delivery will also be available 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

“We continue to be amazed by the relentless dedication of our Team Members, and the calmness of so many guests as they visit our busy stores,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan. “By standardizing opening and closing hours for the time being across our supermarkets, we are putting our store teams in the best position to ensure optimal shopping conditions for our guests each day.”

Giant Eagle said that they would ensure sanitation and hygiene practices would be thoroughly maintained throughout the store locations. Giant Eagle Pharmacy departments will operate under normal hours.