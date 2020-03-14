Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC announced that they are limiting visits to senior communities in healthcare facilities.
Anyone with cold-like symptoms are asked not to visit. Additionally, the number of visitors to senior patients will be restricted. Children may not be allowed to visit.
For the safety of our patients and staff, and to lower their likelihood of exposure to any illness including #COVID19, UPMC is temporarily limiting visitors. Read full statement below.
Visit https://t.co/iTBCJW2Opy for details on visitation screenings and restrictions. pic.twitter.com/BBhTgrhZWy
— UPMC (@UPMCnews) March 14, 2020
This comes after the announcement that are coronavirus patients in Allegheny County.
