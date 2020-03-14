BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, All Pennsylvania Schools Closed For Two Weeks
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, UPMC


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC announced that they are limiting visits to senior communities in healthcare facilities.

Anyone with cold-like symptoms are asked not to visit. Additionally, the number of visitors to senior patients will be restricted. Children may not be allowed to visit.

This comes after the announcement that are coronavirus patients in Allegheny County.

