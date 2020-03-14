Comments
Daycare Owner’s Son, Already Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child, Now Accused Of Raping Teen
Alleged Victim: Daycare Owner’s Son ‘Was Doing Bad Stuff To The Kids’
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – David Tyus, accused of several counts of sexual assault, including raping a teenager, was found guilty by a jury on Friday.
The assaults took place at a daycare inside his mother’s home on the North Side.
According to police, in March 2018, Tyus brought a 17-year-old girl he met at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh to a home on Maple Avenue in Pittsburgh and forced himself on her.
He admitted to being alone with children, kissing the girls on the lips, necks, and foreheads while they sat on his lap.
Tyus was jailed on May 24, 2018.
He will be sentenced in June.
