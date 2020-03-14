HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced that over the next few days, the 88 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will close starting on Tuesday.

The stores will remain open on Monday during their usual hours but starting on March 17, they will be closed indefinitely as a part of the state’s effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

While the physical stores will close, the state plans to keep their online operation running.

Customers will be able to shop for wine and other spirits on the store’s website and have orders shipped directly to their homes.

The PLCB ended all product tastings, bottle signings, educational seminars, and other group events at all stores across the state earlier this week.

Near the end of March, the PLCB will re-evaluate with input from Governor Tom Wolf’s office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

No plans to close stores in western Pennsylvania have been put in place as of Saturday.