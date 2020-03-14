Comments
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is declaring a disaster emergency as of Saturday.
Officials in Greensburg are holding a press conference about COVID-19. Officials say there are no cases of coronavirus in the county. They encourage limiting the spread of the virus by keeping up good hygiene practices.
Officials did confirm that there is a limited number of tests available in the county.
There will be no visitors allowed at the county jail or the county nursing home.
The special election for the 58th District is still slated for Tuesday.
