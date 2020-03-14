INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Three men from Indiana County were charged on Thursday related to a cocaine distribution ring.
Tres Fredrick Lawer, 49, of Indiana, PA; Glenn Daryl Watkins, 56, of Clymer, PA; and Zachary Mark Davis, 27, of Graceton, PA, were each charged before Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee with felony Corrupt Organizations, Drug Delivery (cocaine), Conspiracy, and misdemeanor Drug Possession (cocaine).
Lawer and Davis were also charged with felony Criminal Use of a Communication Facility while Lawer was also charged with felony Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activity.
Police say that an investigation took place into a distribution ring operating out of the former Steelworks bar/restaurant in White Township.
Pennsylvania State Police’s Troop A Vice/Narcotics Unit began the investigation in January of 2018.
During their investigation, members of the unit working undercover were able to purchase cocaine from within the bar.
Investigators also learned that money was being laundered from the bar to purchase the cocaine.
