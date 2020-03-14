BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, All Pennsylvania Schools Closed For Two Weeks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police officers responded Friday morning to a report of a deer inside a building downtown.

According to police, when officers arrived they noticed a glass door of the KeyBank branch was broken.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Witnesses in the area told police that a deer jumped through the glass into an enclosed entrance into the bank.

The deer reportedly then made an exit though the same door a few minutes later in an unknown direction.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

It is unknown if the animal suffered any injuries.

