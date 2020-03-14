Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police officers responded Friday morning to a report of a deer inside a building downtown.
According to police, when officers arrived they noticed a glass door of the KeyBank branch was broken.
Witnesses in the area told police that a deer jumped through the glass into an enclosed entrance into the bank.
The deer reportedly then made an exit though the same door a few minutes later in an unknown direction.
It is unknown if the animal suffered any injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.