PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police made a major bust on Friday, according to their Twitter.
A combined taskforce of detectives, narcotics specialists and state police special emergency response team conducted a search warrant in the 500 block of Guylin Drive in Penn Hills. They discovered money as well as 30 pounds of marijuana and four firearms.
Police arrested suspects Victoria Anderson-Pettigrew and Daimere Wilmer who both live in Penn Hills for alleged involvement.
Zone 5 detectives, Narcotics and Vice, DEA and PSP S.E.R.T, conducted a search warrant in the 500 block of Guylin Drive in Penn Hills on 3/13/20
Victoria Anderson-Pettigrew & Daimere Wilmer of Penn Hills were arrested. pic.twitter.com/xEQNWGCVHu
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) March 14, 2020
