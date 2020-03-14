BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, All Pennsylvania Schools Closed For Two Weeks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police made a major bust on Friday, according to their Twitter.

A combined taskforce of detectives, narcotics specialists and state police special emergency response team conducted a search warrant in the 500 block of Guylin Drive in Penn Hills. They discovered money as well as 30 pounds of marijuana and four firearms.

Police arrested suspects Victoria Anderson-Pettigrew and Daimere Wilmer who both live in Penn Hills for alleged involvement.

