PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twenty four new Pittsburgh Police officers have been sworn into duty.

The announcement was made by the Pittsburgh Police on Twitter.

There was no public ceremony, as Coronavirus threats have closed down public gatherings.

The officers were sworn in privately.

