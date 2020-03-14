Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twenty four new Pittsburgh Police officers have been sworn into duty.
The announcement was made by the Pittsburgh Police on Twitter.
Welcome to 24 new Pittsburgh Police officers!@PghPoliceChief Schubert swore in the officers during a private event. A public graduation ceremony was postponed, due to COVID-19 concerns, but will be rescheduled after their four months of field training. pic.twitter.com/FyWA9se0de
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) March 13, 2020
There was no public ceremony, as Coronavirus threats have closed down public gatherings.
The officers were sworn in privately.
